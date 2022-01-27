St. Louis group gets $250,000 to support women in geospatial careers

Rung for Women, a career services organization in St. Louis, has been awarded a $250,000 federal grant to train women for geospatial careers.

The grant is one of eight awarded Thursday in the Commerce Department's STEM Talent Challenge.

According to the department's Economic Development Administration, Rung's grant will fund a 10-week professional skills course and a 12-week geospatial analyst training program. Three employers in the geospatial industry have agreed to hire graduates of the program.

Rung partnered with Maryville University and Greater St. Louis Inc. to apply for the grant, which must be matched by $250,000 in local funds.

