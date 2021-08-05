St. Louis group raises $1.5 million to invest in Black and Latinx entrepreneurs

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
WEPOWER, a group focused on economic empowerment for disadvantaged communities, has raised $1.5 million to invest in minority-owned businesses in St. Louis.
Charli Cooksey, the group's founder and chief executive, said the Elevate/Elevar Capital fund was created "to support Black and Latinx companies that are committed to St. Louis." She said eligible businesses would have to either locate in North St. Louis or commit to hiring North Side residents.
"We're looking for values-aligned entrepreneurs who also are really good at building companies," she said. "We're looking for fast-growing businesses with at least $5,000 in monthly revenue."
One-third of the $1.5 million comes from Living Cities, a national group of foundations and financial institutions that are committed to closing racial income and wealth gaps. The group's news release also mentions David Peacock, who recently announced his resignation as president of Schnuck Markets, as an investor.
Cooksey said the fund would make investments of between $50,000 and $200,000, structured as loans or revenue-sharing agreements. She said it was intended to fill the "missing middle" for firms that can't obtain bank financing and don't want to give up control to a traditional venture capital firm.
"We were very intentional in structuring this so we don't strip ownership from Black and Latinx founders," she said.
Cooksey said she expects the fund to invest in a variety of industries, including health care, food, construction and technology.
WEPOWER, founded in 2018, also operates the Elevate/Elevar acclerator program, which provides business advice and $5,000 grants to Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.
