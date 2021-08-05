St. Louis group raises $1.5 million to invest in Black and Latinx entrepreneurs

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

WEPOWER, a group focused on economic empowerment for disadvantaged communities, has raised $1.5 million to invest in minority-owned businesses in St. Louis.

Charli Cooksey, the group's founder and chief executive, said the Elevate/Elevar Capital fund was created "to support Black and Latinx companies that are committed to St. Louis." She said eligible businesses would have to either locate in North St. Louis or commit to hiring North Side residents.

"We're looking for values-aligned entrepreneurs who also are really good at building companies," she said. "We're looking for fast-growing businesses with at least $5,000 in monthly revenue."