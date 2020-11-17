St. Louis has subpar year for income growth

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Americans' incomes were growing before COVID-19 hit the economy, but St. Louisans' incomes were growing slower than average.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday that personal income grew 3.0% in 2019 in metro St. Louis, trailing the national growth rate of 3.5%. St. Louis' growth ranked 239th among the nation's 384 metro areas, and was a marked slowdown from 5.5% income growth in 2018.
Among metro-area counties, Franklin County had the income growth in 2019 at 3.7%; Jersey County was slowest at 1.8%.
St. Louis County continues to have the area's — and Missouri's — highest per-capita personal income, at $73,016. That's above the metro-area average of $56,923 and the national average of $56,490.
The figures represent pre-tax income and are not adjusted for inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% last year.
Personal income includes wages, business income, government transfer payments, dividends and interest.
David Nicklaus
