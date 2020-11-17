St. Louis has subpar year for income growth

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Americans' incomes were growing before COVID-19 hit the economy, but St. Louisans' incomes were growing slower than average.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that personal income grew 3.0% in 2019 in metro St. Louis, trailing the national growth rate of 3.5%. St. Louis' growth ranked 239th among the nation's 384 metro areas, and was a marked slowdown from 5.5% income growth in 2018.

Among metro-area counties, Franklin County had the income growth in 2019 at 3.7%; Jersey County was slowest at 1.8%.

St. Louis County continues to have the area's — and Missouri's — highest per-capita personal income, at $73,016. That's above the metro-area average of $56,923 and the national average of $56,490.

The figures represent pre-tax income and are not adjusted for inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% last year.

Personal income includes wages, business income, government transfer payments, dividends and interest.

