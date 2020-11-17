 Skip to main content
St. Louis has subpar year for income growth
Americans' incomes were growing before COVID-19 hit the economy, but St. Louisans' incomes were growing slower than average.

The Commerce Department said Tuesday that personal income grew 3.0% in 2019 in metro St. Louis, trailing the national growth rate of 3.5%. St. Louis' growth ranked 239th among the nation's 384 metro areas, and was a marked slowdown from 5.5% income growth in 2018.

Among metro-area counties, Franklin County had the  income growth in 2019 at 3.7%; Jersey County was slowest at 1.8%.

St. Louis County continues to have the area's — and Missouri's — highest per-capita personal income,  at $73,016. That's above the metro-area average of $56,923 and the national average of $56,490.

The figures represent pre-tax income and are not adjusted for inflation. The Consumer Price Index rose 2.3% last year.

Personal income includes wages, business income, government transfer payments, dividends and interest.

