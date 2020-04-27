St. Louis health care manufacturer gets $2.4 million federal loan

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Allied Healthcare Products, a St. Louis manufacturer of respiratory equipment and emergency medical supplies, disclosed that it has received a $2.375 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

The disclosure came in a securities filing last week. Allied said it received the loan April 22 through Jefferson Bank & Trust.

The PPP loans are forgivable if borrowers maintain their payroll and use the money for qualifying expenses. "The company intends to seek forgiveness of the SBA Loan to the maximum extent permitted," the document says.

Daniel Dunn, Allied's chief financial officer, said he couldn't answer questions about the company's employment levels. The company's annual report says it had 181 employees as of June 30, 2019.