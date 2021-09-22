St. Louis health-care startup wins funding from Google

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Provider Pool, a St. Louis health-care staffing firm, has won a grant from Google's Black Founders Fund.

Provider Pool, founded in 2019 by former nurse administrator Janna Westbrook, is among 50 recipients announced Tuesday by Google. Each will get a grant of up to $100,000 along with up to $120,000 of free Google search ads and up to $100,000 in Google Cloud credits.

Google launched the fund last year, contributing $5 million to 76 Black-led startups, and added $5 million this year.

“There could not be a more opportune time than now to connect with Google while solving the health care worker shortage,” Westbrook said in a statement. “This support will help us amplify the voices of those serving on the frontlines while building tools to ignite the potential of the future health care workforce.”