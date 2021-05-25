St. Louis house prices continue to accelerate, up 9.1% in past year

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Housing prices in the St. Louis area continue to accelerate, with a new government report showing a 9.1% increase in the latest 12 months.#

The increase, calculated between March 2020 and March 2021, is the largest in the 30-year history of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's purchase-only index for metro St. Louis. In the first quarter of this year alone, prices rose 1.7%.

A revision also boosted the metro-area price increase for calendar 2020 to 9.1%. That increase was originally estimated at 8.9%, which was the previous record.

Real-estate agents report that St. Louis has become an "extreme" seller's market, with houses routinely selling for more than the asking price.