St. Louis house prices cool a bit but remain red-hot

The St. Louis housing market cooled a bit in the third quarter, according to a federal agency, but prices continue to rise at a near-record pace.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said prices in metro St. Louis rose 2.4% between July and September, less than half of the second quarter's torrid 5.2% pace. Prices have climbed 13.0% since September 2020, which is more than in any 12-month period prior to this year. The record 12-month gain, set in this year's second quarter, is 15.2%.

The St. Louis gain compares with an 18.5% rise in U.S. home prices over the latest 12 months. The estimates are based on a seasonally adjusted index using purchase data, the history of which dates to 1991.