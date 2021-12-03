 Skip to main content
St. Louis house prices cool a bit but remain red-hot
The St. Louis housing market cooled a bit in the third quarter, according to a federal agency, but prices continue to rise at a near-record pace.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said prices in metro St. Louis rose 2.4% between July and September, less than half of the second quarter's torrid 5.2% pace. Prices have climbed 13.0% since September 2020, which is more than in any 12-month period prior to this year. The record 12-month gain, set in this year's second quarter, is 15.2%.

The St. Louis gain compares with an 18.5% rise in U.S. home prices over the latest 12 months. The estimates are based on a seasonally adjusted index using purchase data, the history of which dates to 1991. 

The St. Louis Association of Realtors says the average sale price in St. Louis and St. Louis County was $249,500 in October, up 5.3% from a year earlier. Realtors have been reporting all year that St. Louis has become an extreme seller's market, with houses often selling well above asking price.

Boise, Idaho, where prices climbed 37.3% in 12 months, had the hottest housing market among the 100 biggest metro areas. The smallest one-year rise was in Philadelphia, where prices rose 9.9%.

