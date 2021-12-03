St. Louis house prices cool a bit but remain red-hot

The St. Louis housing market cooled a bit in the third quarter, according to a federal agency, but prices continue to rise at a near-record pace.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said prices in metro St. Louis rose 2.4% between July and September, less than half of the second quarter's torrid 5.2% pace. Prices have climbed 13.0% since September 2020, which is more than in any 12-month period prior to this year. The record 12-month gain, set in this year's second quarter, is 15.2%.
-
Nicklaus: Biden's moves aren't likely to do much about the price of gasoline
-
Real-estate tech startup raises $8 million and plans to hire 125 people next year
-
Indian geospatial company picks St. Louis for North American HQ
-
Fast-growing mortgage software firm raises $25 million
-
Nicklaus: BioSTL effort seeks to close the urban-rural health divide
The St. Louis gain compares with an 18.5% rise in U.S. home prices over the latest 12 months. The estimates are based on a seasonally adjusted index using purchase data, the history of which dates to 1991.
The St. Louis Association of Realtors says the average sale price in St. Louis and St. Louis County was $249,500 in October, up 5.3% from a year earlier. Realtors have been reporting all year that St. Louis has become an extreme seller's market, with houses often selling well above asking price.
Boise, Idaho, where prices climbed 37.3% in 12 months, had the hottest housing market among the 100 biggest metro areas. The smallest one-year rise was in Philadelphia, where prices rose 9.9%.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.