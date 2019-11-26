St. Louis area housing prices decelerated a little during this year's third quarter but are still 3.6% higher than a year ago.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Tuesday that metro St. Louis prices rose 1.1% between June and September, down slightly from the second-quarter increase of 1.25%. The figure is based on the agency's seasonally adjusted purchase only index.
St. Louis' 12-month price gain of 3.6% is below the national figure of 4.9%. Boise, Idaho, had the hottest housing market among the 100 largest metro areas, with a price increase of 11.1%. Prices were weakest in Camden, New Jersey, with an increase of just 0.7%.
St. Louis housing prices have now risen for 18 straight quarters and are up 40.5% since they hit a post-recession trough in 2011.
They also are 15% above the pre-recession peak of early 2007, but the FHFA's figures are not adjusted for inflation. On an inflation-adjusted basis, St. Louis houses are 8% cheaper than they were in 2007.