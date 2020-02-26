St. Louis house prices post 5.35% gain, which is most in 3 years

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis area house prices appeared to get a boost from last year's falling interest rates. A 5.35% rise in a government price index during 2019 was the second-biggest since the housing recovery began in 2012.

The St. Louis figure, for a seasonally adjusted purchase-only index from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, was slightly above the 5.1% price rise nationwide. In the fourth quarter of 2019, prices rose 1.9% in metro St. Louis and 1.3% nationwide.

The last year St. Louis house prices outperformed the national average was in 2016, when the metro area's index rose 6.4%.

The FHFA said Boise, Idaho, had the hottest housing market among the 100 largest U.S. metro areas. Prices there rose 12.7%. Albany, New York, brought up the rear with a decline of 1.8%.

St. Louis area housing prices have now risen for eight straight years. Area home values are up 43% since they hit bottom in 2012, and 17% above the pre-recession peak in early 2007.

If the index is adjusted for inflation, however, St. Louis area housing prices remain 7% below their 2007 peak.

