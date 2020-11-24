St. Louis house prices rise 8.3%, most in more than 30 years

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Even in a pandemic, house prices in the St. Louis area are rising at a record pace.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Tuesday that metro-area prices rose 8.3% for the year that ended in September, including a 3.7% rise in the third quarter alone. Both are record increases in the agency's purchase-only index for St. Louis, which goes back to 1991.

An older all-transactions index, which includes both purchases and refinancings, showed double-digit house price increases in St. Louis in the late 1970s, but that was an era of high inflation.

In the third quarter, prices rose a little faster in St. Louis than in the country as a whole. The U.S. purchase-only index was up 3.1% in the quarter and 7.8% in the past year.