St. Louis house prices rise 8.3%, most in more than 30 years

Even in a pandemic, house prices in the St. Louis area are rising at a record pace.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency said Tuesday that metro-area prices rose 8.3% for the year that ended in September, including a 3.7% rise in the third quarter alone. Both are record increases in the agency's purchase-only index for St. Louis, which goes back to 1991.
An older all-transactions index, which includes both purchases and refinancings, showed double-digit house price increases in St. Louis in the late 1970s, but that was an era of high inflation.
In the third quarter, prices rose a little faster in St. Louis than in the country as a whole. The U.S. purchase-only index was up 3.1% in the quarter and 7.8% in the past year.
Housing often leads the economy out of recessions, and economists say that's what's happening this year. Lynn Fisher, deputy director of the FHFA's division of research and statistics, said in a statement that the numbers show "demand continues to outpace the supply of homes available for sale."
House prices in metro St. Louis have now risen 51% since they hit bottom in 2011, and are 24% above their pre-housing-crisis level in 2006.
The index is not adjusted for inflation, however. On an inflation-adjusted basis, St. Louis house prices are 4% lower than in 2006.
Boise, Idaho, has the hottest housing market among the nation's 100 largest metro areas. Prices there rose 16.4% in the latest 12 months. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had the smallest increase at 2.1%.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.