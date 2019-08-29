House prices in metro St. Louis rose 1.25 percent between March and June, a federal agency reported this week, continuing a winning streak that has lasted for 17 straight quarters.
The latest seasonally adjusted version of the Federal Housing Finance Agency's purchase-only index shows prices here up 4.8 percent in the past year, a bit below the national increase of 5.2 percent.
St. Louis area house prices have now risen 32 percent since they hit bottom in 2011, and are 11 percent above their pre-recession level in early 2007. Adjusted for inflation, however, they remain 8 percent below the 2007 peak.
The FHFA said prices rose in all 50 states in the past year. Among the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, Boise, Idaho, had the biggest increase, 13.6 percent. Oxnard, Calif., was the weakest market, with a 12-month gain of just 0.5 percent.