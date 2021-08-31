St. Louis house prices surge a record 14.6%

St. Louis house prices have risen a record 14.6% in the past 12 months, according to a second-quarter update from the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

The increase is by far the largest in the 30-year history of the agency's purchase-only index for metro St. Louis. The previous record, set in this year's first quarter, was 9.95%. (The first quarter increase was originally estimated at 9.1% but was revised upward in Tuesday's data release.)

Area real-estate agents report that St. Louis, like much of the country, has become an extreme seller's market, with houses selling quickly for far above the asking price.