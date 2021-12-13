 Skip to main content
St. Louis is finalist for grant that could fund advanced manufacturing center
Proposed manufacturing innovation center

Backers of an advanced manufacturing innovation center envision an 80,000-square-foot building near Ranken Technical College that would include research, production and classroom space.

 AMICSTL

The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that St. Louis is in the running for a grant that could fund a proposed advanced manufacturing innovation center.

A coalition led by Greater St. Louis Inc. is one of 60 finalists for $1 billion in grants authorized under the American Rescue Plan legislation that President Joe Biden signed in March. The Commerce Department plans to award between 20 and 30 grants next spring, worth up to $100 million each.

The grants are for projects that strengthen regional industry clusters, create good-paying jobs and enhance U.S. competitiveness.

St. Louis' proposal calls for creating a "technology triangle" based on advanced manufacturing, biosciences and information technology. It would include a manufacturing innovation center that regional leaders want to build on the city's near north side, near Ranken Technical College and the Cortex innovation district. 

A planning document for the center, published last year, envisions an initial 80,000-square-foot building as part of an eventual 100-acre campus. The center would be patterned after a facility in Sheffield, England, where Boeing and other firms collaborate with academic researchers on new technologies and processes and worker training.

The 60 grant finalists were chosen from among 529 applicants.

  

