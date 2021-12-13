St. Louis is finalist for grant that could fund advanced manufacturing center

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The U.S. Commerce Department announced Monday that St. Louis is in the running for a grant that could fund a proposed advanced manufacturing innovation center.

A coalition led by Greater St. Louis Inc. is one of 60 finalists for $1 billion in grants authorized under the American Rescue Plan legislation that President Joe Biden signed in March. The Commerce Department plans to award between 20 and 30 grants next spring, worth up to $100 million each.

The grants are for projects that strengthen regional industry clusters, create good-paying jobs and enhance U.S. competitiveness.

St. Louis' proposal calls for creating a "technology triangle" based on advanced manufacturing, biosciences and information technology. It would include a manufacturing innovation center that regional leaders want to build on the city's near north side, near Ranken Technical College and the Cortex innovation district.