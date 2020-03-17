St. Louis' 2019 job growth is revised downward, and construction boom disappears

We don't yet have any employment reports that reflect the effects of coronavirus, and St. Louis' job picture is already looking a bit less rosy.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics made its annual revisions this week to metro-area employment data, and it now shows a gain of 7,000 jobs for metro St. Louis. Preliminary December numbers had showed a gain of 14,300 jobs.
The revision also indicates that the metro area's construction jobs boom appears to be over. Construction and mining companies added just 100 jobs in 2019, after showing 12-month gains of between 1,000 and 3,000 jobs for much of the year. Preliminary numbers had showed the industry with a gain of 4,400 jobs as of December.
The BLS also knocked down its count of the metro area's 2018 job growth. It now says that year saw an addition of just 4,700 jobs, down from a previous estimate of 11,400.
The revision means metro-area employment grew 0.5% last year, compared with a national growth rate of 1.4%.
The good news in the latest seasonally adjusted numbers is that the St. Louis area added an estimated 8,400 jobs in January, and shows a gain of 12,700 between January 2019 and January 2020. Gains are likely to be cut short by the virus pandemic, however; most forecasters are predicting that the U.S. economy will soon fall into recession, and layoffs have begun at hotels, airlines and restaurants.
The leisure and hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants and casinos, employs 144,000 people in St. Louis, or about one in 10 area workers. As of January, leisure and hospitality employment had grown by 100 people in the past year.
Retail employment also was revised downward for last year and shows a loss of 2,000 jobs for the 12 months ending in January. The area's biggest 12-month job gain is in local government, where employment rose by 4,100.
Professional and business services employers added 2,200 jobs between January 2019 and January 2020, and health care and social assistance firms added 2,100. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.