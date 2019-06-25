The St. Louis area's job growth paused in May, but construction and manufacturing firms continue hiring at a strong pace.
Seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the metro area losing 100 jobs in May, after gains of 3,700 jobs in March and 4,200 in April. The April figure was revised downward from an early estimate of 5,300.
The area has added 19,600 jobs between May 2018 and May 2019. That 1.4 percent increase is the strongest performance in three years.
Professional and business services firms, which account for one of every seven metro-area jobs, added 5,100 people in the latest 12 months. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
The number of St. Louisans who build or make things continued to increase at a strong pace. The construction and mining sector grew by 3,700 jobs, or 5.5 percent, and manufacturers added 3,500 jobs, or 3.0 percent.
Construction-sector employment is now 9 percent above its level a decade ago, near the end of the Great Recession, but remains 15 percent below its pre-recession level in May 2007.
Manufacturing employment here has risen 12 percent since it bottomed out in 2010, but remains 13 percent below its level in 2007.
The BLS reported Friday that Missouri's and Illinois' unemployment rates were flat in May at 3.3 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively. The metro St. Louis jobless rate, which was 3.6 percent in April, will be updated July 3.