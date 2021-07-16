St. Louis loses 1,700 jobs in June as recovery stalls

St. Louis' economic recovery stalled in June, according to new figures that show the metro area losing 1,700 jobs.

The loss, based on a seasonally adjusted estimate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, follows three straight modest monthly gains and leaves the area with the same number of jobs it had in March.

The metro area does have 55,800 more jobs than it had in June 2020, but most of those gains came last summer as local stay-at-home restrictions were eased. The area is still 75,000 jobs below its pre-pandemic employment level in February 2020.

In response to Missouri employers' complaints about a worker shortage, Gov. Mike Parson ended a $300 weekly supplement to unemployment benefits effective June 12. If that move added urgency to any workers' job searches, it wouldn't show up in employment numbers until July.

The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate ticked up to 4.3% in June from 4.2% in May. Illinois' rate rose to 7.2% from 7.1%. The metro St. Louis jobless rate, which was 4.7% in May, will be updated July 28.

