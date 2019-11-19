Subscribe for 99¢
GM workers ratify contract, ending contentious 40-day strike

Motorline worker Ray Gladney of Florrisant, materials worker Brookes Robinson of Central West End, and Trim Doorline Worker Danielle Harris of Richmond Heights, picket at the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Mo., on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. United Auto Workers around the country will be voting on whether to accept or deny the recent offer made to the union by GM in the coming week. (Troy Stolt/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

 Troy Stolt

The St. Louis area lost jobs in October for the second straight month as the manufacturing sector turned negative for the first time this year.

Seasonally adjusted numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the metro area shedding 1,900 jobs in October after a loss of 1,800 jobs in September.

The October downturn and the slippage in manufacturing, though, can be explained by the General Motors strike. The strike, which ended Oct. 25, idled GM's plant in Wentzville for 40 days, which meant that most of the plant's 4,300 workers were not counted as employed during October.

The latest figures show metro St. Louis losing 1,700 manufacturing jobs between October 2018 and October 2019. For most of the year, the BLS had been reporting year-over-year growth of around 4,000 jobs. Estimates for specific sectors, including manufacturing, are not seasonally adjusted.

The construction industry continues to lead St. Louis' job growth, with 5,800 jobs added in the latest 12 months. (That is for a sector that includes mining and forestry, but is dominated by construction.) Professional and business services firms added 4,200 jobs while leisure and hospitality employers added 3,800.

Overall, St. Louis still shows a gain of 16,500 jobs for the first 10 months of 2019, putting the metro area on pace for its biggest full-year total since 2015.

The BLS also reported Tuesday that Missouri's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.1 percent in October, while Illinois' rate was flat at 3.9 percent. The jobless rate for metro St. Louis, which was a record low 3.1% in September, will be updated next week.

