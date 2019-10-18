Metro St. Louis lost 1,000 jobs in September but remains on pace for one of its strongest job-growth years in recent history.
The September slump ended a summer winning streak for the region's economy. Seasonally adjusted figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show metro St. Louis gaining 11,000 jobs between May and August.
The metro area gained 26,800 jobs between September 2018 and September 2019, a growth rate of 1.9 percent. Nationwide employment grew 1.4 percent in the same period.
The St. Louis area has outpaced the nation in job growth since June after trailing, sometimes by a lot, for the previous three years.
St. Louis area leisure and hospitality employers, including restaurants and hotels, added 7,100 jobs in the latest 12 months. Construction and mining firms added 5,800 jobs and manufacturers added 4,200.
The health-care sector, which often leads the region in job growth, showed a decline of 900 jobs between September 2018 and September 2019. Figures for specific industries are not seasonally adjusted.
The BLS also reported Friday that Missouri's unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in September from 3.2 percent in August. Illinois' jobless rate dipped from 4.0 percent to 3.9 percent, which is a record low for the state.