The cost of getting cash in St. Louis remains well below average, Bankrate.com says, but we no longer have the nation's lowest ATM fees.
The website found the cost of an out-of-network cash withdrawal in St. Louis unchanged from last year at $4.25. That includes two separate fees -- one charged by the ATM owner and one by the customer's bank.
Nationally, ATM fees averaged $4.72, up from $4.68 last year. Over the last two decades, Bankrate says, fees have risen an average of 4.25 percent a year.
St. Louis, which had the lowest ATM fees last year among 25 large metro areas, was tied with Minneapolis for third-lowest this year. Fees were lower in Los Angeles ($4.15) and Seattle ($4.21).
Houston had the highest out-of-network ATM fees at $5.58.
Bankrate advises using in-network ATMs whenever possible, or withdrawing cash at the supermarket.
The website also said banks' average overdraft fee rose 13 cents to $33.38. Checking-account maintenance fees rose too, but a few more banks are offering free checking.
In St. Louis, the average overdraft fee was $31.95.