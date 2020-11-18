St. Louis now third-best for affording a starter home

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

First-time home buyers in the St. Louis area paid a little more last year, but the American Enterprise Institute says they still got some of the best bargains in the country.

The conservative think tank says St. Louis is now the third-most-affordable metro area for starter-home buyers, up from fifth-best a year ago. AEI's affordability measure looks at prices, median incomes and how much house buyers get for their money.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland were the only places more affordable than St. Louis.

St. Louis' median first-time buyer last year bought a $174,000 house and earned $61,000, for a price-to-income ratio of 2.8. The median house price climbed $9,000 last year, while the median income rose only $2,000.