St. Louis now third-best for affording a starter home

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
First-time home buyers in the St. Louis area paid a little more last year, but the American Enterprise Institute says they still got some of the best bargains in the country.
The conservative think tank says St. Louis is now the third-most-affordable metro area for starter-home buyers, up from fifth-best a year ago. AEI's affordability measure looks at prices, median incomes and how much house buyers get for their money.
Pittsburgh and Cleveland were the only places more affordable than St. Louis.
St. Louis' median first-time buyer last year bought a $174,000 house and earned $61,000, for a price-to-income ratio of 2.8. The median house price climbed $9,000 last year, while the median income rose only $2,000.
The median starter home here had 1,283 square feet of space. The price per square foot rose from $128 in 2018 to $134 in 2019.
Nationally, the price-to-income ratio was 3.4. In San Jose, California, the priciest metro area for first-time buyers, it was 5.2. San Francisco, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and San Diego rounded out the five most expensive markets.
