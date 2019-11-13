Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis starter home

St. Louis continues to be one of the most affordable places to buy a starter home, according to the American Enterprise Institute.

The conservative think tank ranks St. Louis fifth-best for first-time homebuyers among the 50 biggest U.S. metro areas, down from a fourth-place ranking a year ago. The ranking considers prices, median incomes and how much house first-time buyers get for their money.

Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Oklahoma City were the only places more affordable than St. Louis.

In 2018, the median first-time buyer in metro St. Louis earned $60,000 and bought a house for $162,000. That's an affordability ratio of 2.7, well below the large-city median of 3.3.

The median starter home here had 1,288 square feet of living space, so buyers paid $125 a square foot, up from $117 a square foot in 2017.

San Jose was the least affordable metro area, followed by three other California cities: San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. A starter house in San Jose cost 5.3 times the median income, nearly double St. Louis' ratio.

