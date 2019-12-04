Nous Imaging, a St. Louis startup that uses software to address the problem of patients who move during brain scans, has raised $1 million in capital and received a $5.6 million federal grant.
Nous' software, called FIRMM, lets technicians monitor the quality of a magnetic resonance imaging scan in real time so they know when they've collected enough data. It also provides visual biofeedback to the patient. Co-founder Nico Dosenbach said the goal is to provide game-like biofeedback that makes the MRI experience more pleasant.
Nous says the technology makes scans faster, less expensive and safer, because fewer patients need anesthesia.
The company was founded in 2018 by Dosenbach, assistant professor of neurology and radiology at Washington University medical school, and Damien Fair, associate professor of behavioral neuroscience at Oregon Health & Science University.
Dosenbach said the firm has two full-time employees in St. Louis and plans to fill three more full-time positions soon. He said the new funding consists of $1 million from a California-based angel investment office and a $5.6 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.