St. Louis startup joins geospatial accelerator's second group

St. Louis startup Simerse is one of eight companies receiving $100,000 apiece as part of an accelerator program sponsored by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Simerse generates data to enhance artificial intelligence models used by organizations in the agriculture, sensing, logistics and automotive industries. As part of the NGA Accelerator, it will receive 13 weeks of mentoring and introductions to investors in addition to the $100,000 grant.
The NGA Accelerator is co-sponsored by the Missouri Technology Corp. and run by Capital Innovators of St. Louis. It launched in April with an initial group of eight companies.
The spring cohort's programming was done online, but the startups in this fall's group will travel to St. Louis for some activities at the NGA's Moonshot Labs, which is in the T-Rex building downtown. More than 200 companies applied for the fall program.
The NGA's contract with MTC was for two cohorts, but the agencies announced that they will fund a third cohort of eight companies next spring. Capital Innovators will start taking applications for it later this fall.
The NGA, which is building a new $1.7 billion western headquarters north of downtown, has made engaging with private-sector firms a priority.
In addition to Simerse, the startups in the fall cohort are:
- AirWorks, of Boston, which makes software that analyzes aerial and remote sensing data for architecture, engineering and construction firms.
- Cambrio, of Sudbury, Massachusetts, which builds data flow automation software for complex sets of data.
- CityData, of San Francisco, which uses mobility data to simulate density and movement patters in cities.
- Cognitive Space, of Houston, which uses artificial intelligence to improve the operation of satellites.
- Omniscient Labs, of Santa Clara County, California, which uses computer vision to analyze satellite and aerial imagery.
- PixElement, of Columbus, Ohio, which builds 3D models of the world from two-dimensional images.
- Vidrovr, of New York, which produces actionable insights from photos, video and audio data.