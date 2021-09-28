St. Louis startup joins geospatial accelerator's second group

St. Louis startup Simerse is one of eight companies receiving $100,000 apiece as part of an accelerator program sponsored by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Simerse generates data to enhance artificial intelligence models used by organizations in the agriculture, sensing, logistics and automotive industries. As part of the NGA Accelerator, it will receive 13 weeks of mentoring and introductions to investors in addition to the $100,000 grant.

The NGA Accelerator is co-sponsored by the Missouri Technology Corp. and run by Capital Innovators of St. Louis. It launched in April with an initial group of eight companies.