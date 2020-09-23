St. Louis startup licenses 'underdog' COVID-19 vaccine from Washington University

"It eradicated the virus in the upper respiratory tract," Curiel said in an interview. That, he added, could have major benefits in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington U. vaccine has only been tested in mice so far. The National Institutes of Health is funding chimpanzee trials now, and Curiel said he hopes to start human trials next spring at St. Louis University and Washington University.

That leaves it far behind companies such as AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, which have been conducting human trials for months. Moderna said this month that it has enrolled 21,411 people at its trial sites, which include St. Louis University.

A latecomer to the vaccine race can still make a big difference, Curiel said. He compared the potential impact of a nasal COVID-19 vaccine to Albert Sabin's oral polio vaccine, which came several years after Jonas Salk's injectable vaccine but proved to be safer and more effective.