St. Louis startup Wugen raises $172 million to advance cancer drugs

Wugen, a St. Louis startup developing cancer therapies based on Washington University research, has raised $172 million from a group of venture capital firms.

Wugen's therapies use cells known as "natural killers" to target various forms of cancer. The company said the funding would advance clinical trials aimed at treating severe acute myelogenous leukemia and other cancers, including solid tumors. It said it also plans to advance a next generation of therapies, including treatments for T-cell leukemia and lymphoma, into the clinic.

The Series B venture capital round was led by Abingworth, based in London, and Tybourne Capital Management, based in Hong Kong. Other new investors include Fidelity Management & Research, the Boston-based mutual fund giant. Previous investors also participated, including RiverVest Venture Partners of Clayton and Lightchain Capital of Town and Country.

Wugen, founded in 2018, got its initial funding from St. Louis investors including RiverVest and BioGenerator. John McKearn, a RiverVest managing director, was the company's initial chief executive, but veteran pharmaceutical executive Daniel Kemp took over as CEO in April.