St. Louis tech firm merges, changes name and raises $4 million

Gremlin Social, a 12-year-old St. Louis technology firm, has merged with an Iowa company and adopted a new name.

The company also announced that it has raised $4 million to expand hiring and try to build market share.

Gremlin's software helps banks, insurance companies and other regulated firms manage their social media. It merged with Denim, based in Des Moines, which also provides social media management tools.

The combined company, renamed Denim Social, will be headquartered in St. Louis. Doug Wilber from Gremlin is chief executive and Gregory Bailey from Denim becomes president and chief product officer.

A company statement said the merger "brings together two companies with complementary product offerings and consolidates a significant market opportunity in both insurance and financial services."

The $4 million investment in Denim Social was led by Hermann Cos., a Clayton-based holding company.

Denim has more than 20 employees and says it is hiring for engineering, sales, marketing and other positions. A spokeswoman said the staff could grow by as much as 50% this year.

