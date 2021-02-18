 Skip to main content
St. Louis tech firm's new CEO is based in Texas
St. Louis tech firm's new CEO is based in Texas

Neocova, a St. Louis based financial technology startup, has named technology veteran Matt Beecher as its new chief executive.

Beecher joined Neocova in December 2019 and had been its president and chief operating officer. He is based in Austin, Texas, but said in an email that the firm would   keep its headquarters in St. Louis. "We are deeply committed to maintaining St. Louis as our home and will continue to house the core team here; albeit virtually for now," he wrote.

Beecher replaces co-founder Sultan Meghji, who was appointed Tuesday as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s chief innovation officer.

Neocova, which began operations in 2019, provides core technology for community banks and credit unions. It raised $9.5 million in capital from banks and other investors in January 2020.

Before he joined Neocova, Beecher was CEO of Vault, a platform that lets employers pay down employees' student loans, and co-founded Lindy, a home health care platform.

Neocova CEO Matt Beecher

Matt Beecher was promoted to chief executive of Neocova on Feb. 17, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Neocova
