St. Louis telehealth startup is finalist for $5 million XPrize

Rezilient Health, a St. Louis telemedicine startup, is one of 15 finalists in a $10 million competition called the Avatar XPrize.

The prize, sponsored by All Nippon Airways of Japan, is for a company that develops a system to deploy a human's senses and actions to another location in real time.

Rezilient plans to open Cloud Clinics in which nurses would take a patient's vital signs but consultations with a physician would happen remotely. Its website says the company "combines the most important parts of in-person care with the most convenient parts of telehealth."

Rezilient, founded in 2016 by Danish Nagda and Jeff Gamble, raised a $2.5 million seed capital round in August and said it would begin opening clinics this year.

Each of the 15 XPrize finalists won $133,000. A final competition in 2022 will award a grand prize of $5 million, plus $2 million for second place and $1 million for third place.