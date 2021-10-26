St. Louis telehealth startup is finalist for $5 million XPrize

Rezilient Health, a St. Louis telemedicine startup, is one of 15 finalists in a $10 million competition called the Avatar XPrize.
The prize, sponsored by All Nippon Airways of Japan, is for a company that develops a system to deploy a human's senses and actions to another location in real time.
Rezilient plans to open Cloud Clinics in which nurses would take a patient's vital signs but consultations with a physician would happen remotely. Its website says the company "combines the most important parts of in-person care with the most convenient parts of telehealth."
Rezilient, founded in 2016 by Danish Nagda and Jeff Gamble, raised a $2.5 million seed capital round in August and said it would begin opening clinics this year.
Each of the 15 XPrize finalists won $133,000. A final competition in 2022 will award a grand prize of $5 million, plus $2 million for second place and $1 million for third place.
The XPrize movement began with a $10 million prize for a reusable spacecraft. That competition was announced in 1996 in a ceremony under the Gateway Arch, and the winners were recognized in 2004 at the St. Louis Science Center.
The XPrize Foundation, based in Los Angeles, has also awarded prizes in such fields as artificial intelligence, ocean exploration and women's safety.
In addition to the avatar contest, XPrize has current technology competitions aimed at removing carbon from the atmosphere, improving digital learning, increasing food production and saving the rain forest.