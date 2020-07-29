You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis unemployment falls to 9.5% as businesses reopen
Back to work in St. Louis

Zach Thomas makes a milkshake at the soda fountain at Crown Candy Kitchen in the Old North neighborhood on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the first day the restaurant reopened after closing March 28 due to the pandemic. Owner Andy Karandzieff lost only two of his 32 employees during the shutdown, receiving a Paycheck Protection Program loan as an incentive for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate fell to 9.5% in June as businesses reopened and called back workers.

The metro area jobless rate had been 11.6% in both April and May, when the coronavirus pandemic and government-ordered lockdowns caused mass layoffs across the region.

The June rate of 9.5%, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Rate, remains far above pre-pandemic levels. St. Louis unemployment in March was at 3.4%, close to a record low.

Nationally, unemployment fell to 11.1% in June from 13.3% in May, but economists are concerned that rising COVID-19 infections may lead to a new wave of layoffs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 141,076 metro area residents as unemployed in June, down from 160,797 in May but up sharply from 50,765 in June 2019. Those numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The BLS relies on a survey of households to calculate unemployment. Based on a separate survey of employers, the agency said metro St. Louis added 25,000 jobs in June, led by the hospitality and retail sectors. In the past year, however, the area's job count has shrunk by 110,100 or 7.9%.

