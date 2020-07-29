St. Louis unemployment falls to 9.5% as businesses reopen

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate fell to 9.5% in June as businesses reopened and called back workers.

The metro area jobless rate had been 11.6% in both April and May, when the coronavirus pandemic and government-ordered lockdowns caused mass layoffs across the region.

The June rate of 9.5%, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Rate, remains far above pre-pandemic levels. St. Louis unemployment in March was at 3.4%, close to a record low.

Nationally, unemployment fell to 11.1% in June from 13.3% in May, but economists are concerned that rising COVID-19 infections may lead to a new wave of layoffs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 141,076 metro area residents as unemployed in June, down from 160,797 in May but up sharply from 50,765 in June 2019. Those numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The BLS relies on a survey of households to calculate unemployment. Based on a separate survey of employers, the agency said metro St. Louis added 25,000 jobs in June, led by the hospitality and retail sectors. In the past year, however, the area's job count has shrunk by 110,100 or 7.9%.

