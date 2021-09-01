St. Louis unemployment falls to pandemic-era low of 3.8%

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Metro St. Louis' unemployment rate fell a full percentage point to 3.8% in July, putting it close to the historically low levels the region was experiencing before the coronavirus pandemic.

The metro area jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 4.8% in June and peaked at 13.4% in April 2020, when the pandemic forced many businesses to close. In the two years before the pandemic, the rate had been steady at between 3.2% and 3.5%.

The latest number leaves St. Louis well below the national unemployment rate, which was 5.4% in July.

The number of unemployed St. Louisans dropped by 12,774 in July. The region's labor force grew modestly between June and July but remains 16,877 people, or 1.1%, smaller than it was in July 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The labor force includes everyone who's working or looking for a job.

The unemployment and labor-force numbers are based on a survey of households. Using a separate survey of employers, the BLS calculated that metro St. Louis added 2,300 jobs in July but remains 70,600 below the pre-pandemic employment level.

