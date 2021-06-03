 Skip to main content
St. Louis unemployment falls to pandemic-era low of 4.7%
Metro St. Louis' unemployment rate for April was 4.7%, the lowest since the coronavirus pandemic began.

March's rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was also revised to 4.7% from an early estimate of 4.9%.

The metro area remains below the national unemployment rate, which was 6.1% in April.

St. Louis' jobless rate jumped to 13.4% in April 2020, from 3.5% the previous month, as the pandemic forced many businesses to close. Unemployment fell rapidly last summer and fall after some restrictions were lifted.

 The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 63,884 metro area residents as unemployed in April, down from 181,494 a year earlier. The metro area's labor force — the number of people working or actively looking for work — grew by 5,290 in April but remains below the pre-pandemic level.

The BLS uses a survey of households to estimate  unemployment and labor force numbers. A separate employer survey showed the St. Louis area gaining 1,400 jobs in April but still down 73,600 jobs compared with early 2020.

