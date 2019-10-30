Metro St. Louis' unemployment rate fell in September to 3.1%, the lowest on record.
The previous low, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 3.3%. That rate was achieved for four months last year and then matched in August.
Metro-area data only go back to 1990, but the 1970s and 1980s were a time of relatively high unemployment, so the new reading probably is at least a 50-year low. The national jobless rate in September, 3.5%, was the lowest since 1969.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the metro area's labor force — the number of people working or looking for a job — rose by 46,385 people or 3.2% between September 2018 and last month. The number of area residents counted as unemployed fell by 4,233, or nearly 10%, over the latest 12 months.
The unemployment and workforce numbers are based on a survey of households. Based on a separate employer survey, the BLS said metro St. Louis lost 1,000 jobs in September but has gained 26,800 jobs in the past year.