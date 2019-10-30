Team up with us for 99¢
Ferguson Unity Weekend Career Fair

"This fair was definitely worth my time," said Aaron McDaniels of Florissant, who drops off his resume at the Missouri Department of Transportation booth at the 5th Annual Ferguson Unity Weekend Career Fair on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Ferguson Community Center. McDaniels, a graduate of North Technical High School has interests to pursue electrical engineering. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Metro St. Louis' unemployment rate fell in September to 3.1%, the lowest on record.

The previous low, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 3.3%. That rate was achieved for four months last year and then matched in August.

Metro-area data only go back to 1990, but the 1970s and 1980s were a time of relatively high unemployment, so the new reading probably is at least a 50-year low. The national jobless rate in September, 3.5%, was the lowest since 1969.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the metro area's labor force — the number of people working or looking for a job — rose by 46,385 people or 3.2% between September 2018 and last month. The number of area residents counted as unemployed fell by 4,233, or nearly 10%, over the latest 12 months.

The unemployment and workforce numbers are based on a survey of households. Based on a separate employer survey, the BLS said metro St. Louis lost 1,000 jobs in September but has gained 26,800 jobs in the past year.

Get updates every weekday morning about the latest news in the St. Louis business community.