St. Louis unemployment is flat in August as workforce participation lags

The metro St. Louis unemployment rate was unchanged in August at 3.8%. The number of job seekers fell, but so did the number of people counted as being in the local labor force.

The jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, is only marginally above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. It's also well below the national rate of 5.2% in August.

But the metro area's labor force — the total number of people who are either working or looking for a job — has shrunk by 1.8% in the past year. That's 26,758 people no longer available to employers, who almost unanimously complain of a labor shortage.

William Rodgers III, director of the St. Louis Fed's Institute for Economic Equity, said the area's employment-to-population ratio has plateaued at about 62% in recent months, 3 percentage points below where it was in early 2020.