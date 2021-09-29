St. Louis unemployment is flat in August as workforce participation lags

The metro St. Louis unemployment rate was unchanged in August at 3.8%. The number of job seekers fell, but so did the number of people counted as being in the local labor force.
The jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, is only marginally above its pre-pandemic level in February 2020. It's also well below the national rate of 5.2% in August.
But the metro area's labor force — the total number of people who are either working or looking for a job — has shrunk by 1.8% in the past year. That's 26,758 people no longer available to employers, who almost unanimously complain of a labor shortage.
William Rodgers III, director of the St. Louis Fed's Institute for Economic Equity, said the area's employment-to-population ratio has plateaued at about 62% in recent months, 3 percentage points below where it was in early 2020.
"There seem to be continued challenges around child care that have led parents to leave the labor force," Rodgers said. "There are also reasons for the 55-plus-year-old individuals to leave the labor force because their assets have really grown in value. ... Will they come back? Only time will tell."
The unemployment and labor force figures come from a Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of households. A separate employer survey showed St. Louis gaining 4,500 jobs in August, the largest number since January.