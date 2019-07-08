St. Louis area unemployment fell to 3.5 percent in May, putting it slightly below the U.S. rate.
Metro area unemployment also was 3.5 percent in January, February and March, according to figures seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, before rising to 3.6 percent in April.
The U.S. jobless rate was 3.6 percent in May.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported last week that metro St. Louis' labor force continues to grow slowly. The number of people working or looking for a job rose by 0.5 percent between May 2018 and May 2019.
The number of metro area residents classified as unemployed fell by 227, or 0.5 percent, in the same 12 months.
The BLS surveys households to calculate the unemployment and labor-force numbers. Based on a separate survey of employers, the agency said the number of jobs in the metro area fell by 100 in May.