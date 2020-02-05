You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis unemployment rate ends year at 3.2%, near a record low
0 comments

St. Louis unemployment rate ends year at 3.2%, near a record low

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate ticked up to 3.2% in December, but that's a record low end-of-year reading.

The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 3.1% in September, October and November. That's the lowest ever in a data series that goes back to 1990, and the metro area's job market probably hasn't been tighter since at least the 1960s.

The area's lowest year-end number was 3.4%, achieved in both 1999 and 2018.

St. Louis has been at or below the national unemployment rate, which was 3.5% in December, every month for the past five and a half years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the number of unemployment metro-area residents fell by 1,140, or 0.2%, between December 2018 and December 2019. 

The area's labor force -- the number of people working or looking for a job -- grew last year by 20,367, or 1.4%.

The unemployment and labor-force numbers are based on a survey of households. Based on a separate survey of employers, the BLS estimated that the metro area lost 2,400 jobs in December but gained 14,300 for the year.

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports