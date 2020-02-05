St. Louis unemployment rate ends year at 3.2%, near a record low

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate ticked up to 3.2% in December, but that's a record low end-of-year reading.

The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 3.1% in September, October and November. That's the lowest ever in a data series that goes back to 1990, and the metro area's job market probably hasn't been tighter since at least the 1960s.

The area's lowest year-end number was 3.4%, achieved in both 1999 and 2018.

St. Louis has been at or below the national unemployment rate, which was 3.5% in December, every month for the past five and a half years.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the number of unemployment metro-area residents fell by 1,140, or 0.2%, between December 2018 and December 2019.