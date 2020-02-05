St. Louis unemployment rate ends year at 3.2%, near a record low

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate ticked up to 3.2% in December, but that's a record low end-of-year reading.
The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 3.1% in September, October and November. That's the lowest ever in a data series that goes back to 1990, and the metro area's job market probably hasn't been tighter since at least the 1960s.
The area's lowest year-end number was 3.4%, achieved in both 1999 and 2018.
St. Louis has been at or below the national unemployment rate, which was 3.5% in December, every month for the past five and a half years.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the number of unemployment metro-area residents fell by 1,140, or 0.2%, between December 2018 and December 2019.
The area's labor force -- the number of people working or looking for a job -- grew last year by 20,367, or 1.4%.
The unemployment and labor-force numbers are based on a survey of households. Based on a separate survey of employers, the BLS estimated that the metro area lost 2,400 jobs in December but gained 14,300 for the year.