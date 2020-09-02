St. Louis unemployment rate falls for second straight month

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis' unemployment rate fell in July for the second straight month, but remains more than double the pre-pandemic level.

The metro area's jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, dropped to 7.8% in July from 9.5% in June. The rate was 3.4% in March, near a record low, before COVID-19 forced many businesses to close for two months or longer.

St. Louis unemployment remains substantially below the national rate, which was 10.2% in July. Economists are concerned that rising coronavirus infection levels, combined with the end of federal stimulus programs, could cause a new round of job losses this fall.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 120,569 St. Louis area residents as unemployed in July, up from 54,599 a year earlier. The agency also said the metro area's labor force -- the number of people working or looking for a job -- shrank by 26,942 people, or 1.8%, in the past year.

The unemployment and labor force numbers are based on a BLS survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed that metro St. Louis added 27,000 jobs in July but has lost almost 82,000 jobs in the past year.

