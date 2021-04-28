St. Louis unemployment rate falls slightly to 4.9%

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
The St. Louis area's unemployment rate dipped to 4.9% last month, matching its lowest reading since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had been 5.0% in both January and February. It peaked at 11.6% last April and May, fell to 4.9% by November, then spiked in December as a rise in coronavirus cases led to a new round of business closures.
-
Nicklaus: Lumber prices go through the roof as housing demand soars
-
Nicklaus: Employers say jobs are hard to fill, even with millions out of work
-
Nicklaus: Does age bring wisdom? Apparently not in investing your 401(k)
-
Caleres adjusts bonus plan for pandemic, but CEO's pay falls by half
-
Arch Grants gets $1 million to back Black and Hispanic entrepreneurs
Metro St. Louis remains well below the national unemployment rate, which was 6.0% in March.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that the metro area's labor force rose slightly in March, but remained 26,514, or 1.8%, below the year-ago level. The labor force is the total number of residents who are working or looking for a job.
The BLS counted 68,633 St. Louis area residents as unemployed last month, up 10,008 from March 2020.
The unemployment and labor-force numbers are calculated from a BLS survey of households. Based on a separate survey of employers, the agency said St. Louis added 2,000 jobs in March but has lost 74,900 jobs in the past year.
Tags
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.