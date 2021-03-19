St. Louis unemployment rate falls to 5.1%

The St. Louis area unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in January, according to figures seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.

The metro area's jobless rate was slightly lower in November, at 4.9%, but spiked to 6.2% in December. The latest reading is less than half the 11.6% rate recorded last April and May, as the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses to close throughout the area.

Unemployment in St. Louis remains below the national rate, which was 6.3% in January.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counts 79,010 metro area residents as unemployed, up from 54,483 in January 2020.

The area's labor force, the number of people working or looking for a job, has shrunk by 39,135, or 2.6%, in the latest 12 months. Many people have either become discouraged about job prospects or have left the workforce because of child care issues or worries about infection.

The unemployment and labor-force numbers are calculated from a BLS survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed that metro St. Louis gained 5,300 jobs in January but has lost 75,800 jobs in the past year.

