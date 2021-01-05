St. Louis unemployment rate stays at 4.9% as workforce continues to shrink

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Metropolitan St. Louis' unemployment rate stayed at 4.9% in November, a sign that high COVID-19 infection rates are slowing the area's economic recovery.

The new number, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, marked little improvement from the October rate, which was originally reported as 4.9% but revised slightly to 5.0%. Unemployment had fallen rapidly after peaking at 11.6% in April and May, but job gains have slowed and residents continue to drop out of the metro area's labor force.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 9,418 fewer people in the local labor force in November compared with October, and 62,740 fewer than in November 2019. The labor force is the number of people working or actively looking for a job.

The BLS listed 61,532 metro area residents as unemployed, down slightly from October but up 16,064, or 35%, from a year ago.