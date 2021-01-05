 Skip to main content
St. Louis unemployment rate stays at 4.9% as workforce continues to shrink
Food Donations from Feed My People in St. Louis

Christa Simpson loads bags of food into the trunk of her car after picking up a food donation from Feed My People in Lemay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Simpson has been receiving food from Feed My People for almost two years and says her need has grown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was laid off from four different jobs,” Simpson said. “I’ve been on unemployment for seven months.” Simpson works in the hospitality business and was laid off as a bartender and waitress due to restaurants closing or downsizing during the pandemic. Photo by Cheyenne Boone, cboone@post-dispatch.com

 Cheyenne Boone

Metropolitan St. Louis' unemployment rate stayed at 4.9% in November, a sign that high COVID-19 infection rates are slowing the area's economic recovery.

The new number, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, marked little improvement from the October rate, which was originally reported as 4.9% but revised slightly to 5.0%. Unemployment had fallen rapidly after peaking at 11.6% in April and May, but job gains have slowed and residents continue to drop out of the metro area's labor force.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics counted 9,418 fewer people in the local labor force in November compared with October, and 62,740 fewer than in November 2019. The labor force is the number of people working or actively looking for a job.

The BLS listed 61,532 metro area residents as unemployed, down slightly from October but up 16,064, or 35%, from a year ago.

St. Louis did achieve one distinction in a monthly BLS news release: Its 12-month rise in unemployment of 1.2 percentage points, before seasonal adjustment, was the smallest among the 51 largest U.S. metro areas.

The unemployment and labor force numbers come from a BLS survey of area households. A separate employer survey showed that the metro area gained 8,900 jobs in November but has lost 68,200 jobs since February.

