The unemployment rate for metro St. Louis stayed at a record low of 3.1% in October, according to data seasonally adjusted by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
That's comfortably below the U.S. jobless rate of 3.6%. Metro unemployment data only go back to 1990, and until last year St. Louis' lowest unemployment rate was 3.4% in early 2000.
The rate dropped to 3.3% percent last summer and this summer before hitting a new low of 3.1% in September.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported last week that the metro area's labor force grew by 45,646 people, or 3.1%, between October 2018 and October 2019.
The labor force — the number of residents who are working or seeking a job — is a key metric for employers looking to expand. By comparison, the U.S. labor force grew 1.0% in the past year.
Until September, the St. Louis area hadn't seen 12-month labor force growth above 3 percent since 2010, when the job market was just beginning to recover from recession.
The unemployment and labor-force numbers come from a BLS survey of households. Based on a separate survey of employers, the agency said metro St. Louis lost 1,900 jobs in October but has added 16,500 jobs in the first 10 months of 2019.