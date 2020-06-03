You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis unemployment rate triples to 11.6%
St. Louis unemployment rate triples to 11.6%

Back to work in St. Louis

Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen in the Old North neighborhood, fills a candy order on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the first day the restaurant reopened after closing March 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Karandzieff's grandfather opened the business in 1913, and his father only closed it one time after a 1983 fire. With the famed soda fountain closed, Karandzieff continued selling candy through Easter. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate tripled to 11.6% in April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close.

The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was up sharply from 3.4% in March, but it indicates a job market that's somewhat healthier in St. Louis  than in the nation as a whole. U.S. unemployment jumped to 14.7% in April.

Among other large metro areas, Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate at 33.5% and  Hartford, Connecticut, had the lowest at 7.5%.

New figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics count 155,343 St. Louis area residents as unemployed in April, up from 41,213 in March.

The BLS also says the area's labor force shrank by 60,347 people, or 4.1%, between March and April, indicating that many people left jobs but did not say they were looking for work. Those BLS numbers are not seasonally adjusted.

The unemployment and labor force statistics come from a survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed that metro St. Louis lost a record-shattering 152,700 jobs in April.

The April unemployment reading is also the highest for St. Louis in records that go back 30 years. The previous high was 10.4%, recorded in late 2009.

