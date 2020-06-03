St. Louis unemployment rate triples to 11.6%

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate tripled to 11.6% in April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close.

The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was up sharply from 3.4% in March, but it indicates a job market that's somewhat healthier in St. Louis than in the nation as a whole. U.S. unemployment jumped to 14.7% in April.

Among other large metro areas, Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate at 33.5% and Hartford, Connecticut, had the lowest at 7.5%.

New figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics count 155,343 St. Louis area residents as unemployed in April, up from 41,213 in March.

The BLS also says the area's labor force shrank by 60,347 people, or 4.1%, between March and April, indicating that many people left jobs but did not say they were looking for work. Those BLS numbers are not seasonally adjusted.