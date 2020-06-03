St. Louis unemployment rate triples to 11.6%

The St. Louis area's unemployment rate tripled to 11.6% in April as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close.
The rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, was up sharply from 3.4% in March, but it indicates a job market that's somewhat healthier in St. Louis than in the nation as a whole. U.S. unemployment jumped to 14.7% in April.
Among other large metro areas, Las Vegas had the highest unemployment rate at 33.5% and Hartford, Connecticut, had the lowest at 7.5%.
New figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics count 155,343 St. Louis area residents as unemployed in April, up from 41,213 in March.
The BLS also says the area's labor force shrank by 60,347 people, or 4.1%, between March and April, indicating that many people left jobs but did not say they were looking for work. Those BLS numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
The unemployment and labor force statistics come from a survey of households. A separate survey of employers showed that metro St. Louis lost a record-shattering 152,700 jobs in April.
The April unemployment reading is also the highest for St. Louis in records that go back 30 years. The previous high was 10.4%, recorded in late 2009.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.