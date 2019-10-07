Metro St. Louis unemployment fell to 3.3 percent in August, equal to the lowest rate in at least 30 years.
The metro-area jobless rate, as seasonally adjusted by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, had also been at 3.3 percent between for three months last year before ticking up slightly. The rate was 3.4 percent in July.
The St. Louis Fed's data series goes back to 1990. Until last year, the record low for St. Louis unemployment was 3.4 percent in late 1999 and early 2000.
St. Louis remains below the national jobless rate, which was 3.7 percent in August.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported Wednesday that the metro St. Louis labor force grew nearly 3 percent between August 2018 and August 2019. The labor force is the total number of people working or actively seeking a job, and it's a key measure for companies that are looking to expand.
The number of metro area residents counted as unemployed fell by 2,600, or nearly 5 percent, in the latest 12 months.