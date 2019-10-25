Ryvit, a Brentwood-based construction software firm, has raised $3.5 million in capital and says it's hiring more engineers and other staff.
The seed funding round was led by Dreampact Ventures, a St. Louis venture capital firm founded by Luiz Edmond and other former Anheuser-Busch InBev executives.
Hermann Cos., a Clayton-based holding company led by Robert Hermann, is the co-lead investor in the Ryvit financing, with money also coming from Serra Ventures of Champaign, Illinois, California-based Dragon Capital and members of the St. Louis Arch Angels.
Tom Stemm, Ryvit's chief executive, said in a statement that the firm would be adding software engineers and staffers focused on product and customer success. Ryvit employs 23 people now and expects that number to top 30 in a few months.
Ryvit calls itself a "marketplace for construction technology," enabling customers to share data across many software programs.
Ryvit participated last year in the Ameren Accelerator program, which includes an investment of up to $100,000.