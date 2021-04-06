St. Louis wins $474,000 federal grant to support entrepreneurs

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
The St. Louis Development Corp. was awarded a $474,020 federal grant Tuesday to support entrepreneurs.
The SLDC, the economic development arm of city government, will use the grant along with $139,716 in local matching funds to launch TechSTL, which it describes as a consortium of entrepreneur support organizations, business groups, training entities and economic development organizations.
-
Nicklaus: Biden's relief bill was a short-term fix. St. Louis should prepare now for his infrastructure plan
-
Nicklaus: America needs a more resilient medical supply chain, but self-sufficiency isn't the answer
-
Nicklaus: Study finds gender gap in St. Louis' entrepreneurial support
-
Bunge CEO's pay falls 25% to $12.5 million
-
Eight firms join NGA's geospatial accelerator program
The consortium aims to "more effectively address the economic injury to the St. Louis region caused by the pandemic and establish entrepreneurship as a primary regional economic driver," according to the U.S. Commerce Department, which awarded the grant.
The department said TechSTL's services will "fill confirmed gaps in the ecosystem," including validation of early-stage business ideas and education for investors.
SLDC was one of 44 grant winners chosen from 238 applicants in the Commerce Department's SPRINT Challenge. SPRINT stands for Scaling Pandemic Resilience through Innovation and Technology.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.