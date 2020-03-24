Stadia accelerator goes virtual and invests in 5 sports startups

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stadia Ventures, a sports business accelerator based in St. Louis, is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic by taking its programs virtual.

Stadia announced last week that it selected five companies for its spring cohort. Instead of spending time in St. Louis during 12 weeks of business development programs, the firms' founders will meet with mentors through Zoom videoconferences and other online formats.

Stadia, founded in 2015, invests up to $100,000 in each firm selected for the accelerator. It now has 47 companies in its portfolio.

The firms in the spring class are:

Edge, a London-based payments platform for gaming and e-sports.

a London-based payments platform for gaming and e-sports. Lasso Gear, a Los Angeles designer of compression apparel for athletes.

a Los Angeles designer of compression apparel for athletes. Trufan, a Toronto-based social intelligence platform that helps teams and other brands analyze and engage with their audiences.

a Toronto-based social intelligence platform that helps teams and other brands analyze and engage with their audiences. Uplift Labs, a firm in Palo Alto, California, that digitizes human movement to help athletes improve their performance.

a firm in Palo Alto, California, that digitizes human movement to help athletes improve their performance. Whistle Recruiting, a Salt Lake City firm with a system that helps college coaches manage their recruiting contacts.

