Stadia accelerator goes virtual and invests in 5 sports startups

Stadia Ventures, a sports business accelerator based in St. Louis, is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic by taking its programs virtual.
Stadia announced last week that it selected five companies for its spring cohort. Instead of spending time in St. Louis during 12 weeks of business development programs, the firms' founders will meet with mentors through Zoom videoconferences and other online formats.
Stadia, founded in 2015, invests up to $100,000 in each firm selected for the accelerator. It now has 47 companies in its portfolio.
The firms in the spring class are:
- Edge, a London-based payments platform for gaming and e-sports.
- Lasso Gear, a Los Angeles designer of compression apparel for athletes.
- Trufan, a Toronto-based social intelligence platform that helps teams and other brands analyze and engage with their audiences.
- Uplift Labs, a firm in Palo Alto, California, that digitizes human movement to help athletes improve their performance.
- Whistle Recruiting, a Salt Lake City firm with a system that helps college coaches manage their recruiting contacts.
