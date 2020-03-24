You are the owner of this article.
Stadia accelerator goes virtual and invests in 5 sports startups
Stadia accelerator goes virtual and invests in 5 sports startups

Stadia Accelerator Fall 2015 Cohort Demo Day

Tim Hayden co-founder and managing director of Stadia Ventures, talks with participants during Stadia Accelerator Demo Day in the Redbird Club at Busch Stadium St. Louis Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. The investment company has selected four sports startups to participate in an accelerator program. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

Stadia Ventures, a sports business accelerator based in St. Louis, is reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic by taking its programs virtual.

Stadia announced last week that it selected five companies for its spring cohort. Instead of spending time in St. Louis during 12 weeks of  business development programs, the firms' founders will meet with mentors through Zoom videoconferences and other online formats.

Stadia, founded in 2015, invests up to $100,000 in each firm selected for the accelerator. It now has 47 companies in its portfolio.

The firms in the spring class are:

  • Edge, a London-based payments platform for gaming and e-sports.
  • Lasso Gear, a Los Angeles designer of compression apparel for athletes.
  • Trufan, a Toronto-based social intelligence platform that helps teams and other brands analyze and engage with their audiences.
  • Uplift Labs, a firm in Palo Alto, California, that digitizes human movement to help athletes improve their performance.
  • Whistle Recruiting, a Salt Lake City firm with a system that helps college coaches manage their recruiting contacts.
