Stadia invests in four more sports-technology startups
Stadia invests in four more sports-technology startups

Stadia Accelerator Fall 2015 Cohort Demo Day

Tim Hayden co-founder and managing director of Stadia Ventures, talks with participants during Stadia Accelerator Demo Day in the Redbird Club at Busch Stadium St. Louis Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. The investment company has selected four sports startups to participate in an accelerator program. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

Stadia Ventures, a sports-business accelerator based in St. Louis, has found its latest investments in India, Australia and California.

Stadia announced this week that four companies will join its fall accelerator program, making a total of 51 companies in its portfolio. Stadia, founded in 2015, invests up to $100,000 in each company and typically brings the founders together for 12 weeks of mentoring and business development programs.

This fall's cohort will meet virtually, as did the five companies that Stadia selected this spring.

The latest group includes Gameface AI, an Australian company that extracts performance data from sports videos; Gamerji Esports, an Indian company with an online platform for e-sports tournaments; Obsesh, a Los Angeles firm with a digital marketplace where fans can access video content from professional athletes; and Polpo AI, a Los Angeles company whose software polices pirated video content.

Stadia also said it made follow-on investments in two companies already in its portfolio: MaxOne, a virtual coaching platform, and Spalk, with software for remote video production in multiple languages. The size of those investments was not disclosed.

