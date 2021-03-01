Stadia Ventures adds 5 sports startups to portfolio

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A Columbia, Missouri, virtual reality company is among five sports-related startups that will join the Stadia Ventures accelerator this spring.
-
Stadia, based in Webster Groves, has been investing in sports businesses since 2015. In its accelerator program, it invests up to $100,000 in each company and puts the founders through a business development program. This spring's sessions will be online, as was the case for Stadia's programming last spring and fall.
The five companies are from as near as Columbia and as far away as England. They are:
- Axle AI, based in Boston, a cloud-based platform that helps teams manage and search their video content.
- Filmily, of Totnes, England, whose software harvests fan-produced videos to create content for stadium screens and social media.
- Healium, the Columbia firm, which uses biometric data to produce a personalized virtual reality experience for stress reduction.
- O2 Industries, of Kitchener, Ontario, maker of respiratory devices for athletes.
- Prescient AI, a New York software firm specializing in predictive marketing analytics.
