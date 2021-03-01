 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stadia Ventures adds 5 sports startups to portfolio
0 comments

Stadia Ventures adds 5 sports startups to portfolio

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stadia Accelerator Fall 2015 Cohort Demo Day

Tim Hayden co-founder and managing director of Stadia Ventures, talks with participants during Stadia Accelerator Demo Day in the Redbird Club at Busch Stadium St. Louis Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015. The investment company has selected four sports startups to participate in an accelerator program. Photo by Sid Hastings

 Sid Hastings

A Columbia, Missouri, virtual reality company is among five sports-related startups that will join the Stadia Ventures accelerator this spring.

Stadia, based in Webster Groves, has been investing in sports businesses since 2015. In its accelerator program, it invests up to $100,000 in each company and puts the founders through a business development program. This spring's sessions will be online, as was the case for Stadia's programming last spring and fall.

The five companies are from as near as Columbia and as far away as England. They are:

  • Axle AI, based in Boston, a cloud-based platform that helps teams manage and search their video content.
  • Filmily, of Totnes, England, whose software harvests fan-produced videos to create content for stadium screens and social media.
  • Healium, the Columbia firm, which uses biometric data to produce a personalized virtual reality experience for stress reduction.
  • O2 Industries, of Kitchener, Ontario, maker of respiratory devices for athletes.
  • Prescient AI, a New York software firm specializing in predictive marketing analytics.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports