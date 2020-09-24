 Skip to main content
Startup gets FDA clearance for brain-scan software
St. Louis startup Nous Imaging has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its imaging software to be used during brain scans.

Nous' software, called FIRMM, works with magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It's designed to address the problem of patients who move during scans. The company says the technology makes scans faster, less expensive and safer, because fewer patients need anesthesia.

Chief Executive Ken Bruener said in a statement that the FDA go-ahead will allow Nous to launch its software commercially by year's end.

Nous raised $1 million from angel investors last December and also won a $5.6 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.

