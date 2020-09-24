Startup gets FDA clearance for brain-scan software

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

St. Louis startup Nous Imaging has received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its imaging software to be used during brain scans.

Nous' software, called FIRMM, works with magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It's designed to address the problem of patients who move during scans. The company says the technology makes scans faster, less expensive and safer, because fewer patients need anesthesia.

Chief Executive Ken Bruener said in a statement that the FDA go-ahead will allow Nous to launch its software commercially by year's end.

Nous raised $1 million from angel investors last December and also won a $5.6 million grant from the National Institute of Mental Health.

