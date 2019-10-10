Kingdom Capital, the investment fund co-founded by David Steward, is seeding an artificial-intelligence startup to commercialize software developed at the Washington University School of Medicine.
The firm, PercayAI, has seven employees and is based in St. Louis' Cortex district. Its first software product, CompBio, mimics scientists' thought processes to rapidly identify relationships within biological data.
The software, which is intended to accelerate discovery of new drugs, was developed at the medical school's Genome Technology Access Center.
Kingdom Capital, which calls itself a values-driven investment firm, did not disclose the size of its investment in PercayAI. Steward, the chairman of World Wide Technology, launched the fund in 2016 along with Brandon Mann, Kingdom Capital's chief executive.