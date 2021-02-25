Stereotaxis CEO takes no salary, but his new stock award could be worth many millions

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Stereotaxis just handed Chief Executive David Fischel a huge stock award with an unusual catch: He only gets the shares if the company's market value rises.

The St. Louis medical-device company made the 13-million-share award Tuesday, but none of it vests until Stereotaxis' market capitalization hits at least $1 billion.

That figure — the total value of all the company's shares — was about $400 million on Tuesday but it jumped above $500 million Thursday when an upbeat earnings report sent the stock price up 30% to $7.29.

Fischel's share award is divided into 10 parts, or tranches. He gets the first 1.3 million shares when the company's market value hits $1 billion, then earns an additional allotment each time the value rises by $500 million, with the final tranche vesting at $5.5 billion.

The company said the stock award would give Fischel an ownership stake of about 10%.