Stereotaxis CEO takes no salary, but his new stock award could be worth many millions

Stereotaxis just handed Chief Executive David Fischel a huge stock award with an unusual catch: He only gets the shares if the company's market value rises.
The St. Louis medical-device company made the 13-million-share award Tuesday, but none of it vests until Stereotaxis' market capitalization hits at least $1 billion.
That figure — the total value of all the company's shares — was about $400 million on Tuesday but it jumped above $500 million Thursday when an upbeat earnings report sent the stock price up 30% to $7.29.
Fischel's share award is divided into 10 parts, or tranches. He gets the first 1.3 million shares when the company's market value hits $1 billion, then earns an additional allotment each time the value rises by $500 million, with the final tranche vesting at $5.5 billion.
The company said the stock award would give Fischel an ownership stake of about 10%.
As a condition of the award, Fischel also has to remain CEO through 2030. He joined Stereotaxis as CEO in 2017 after his Los Angeles firm invested in the company.
Fischel hasn't taken any salary since joining the company. In 2019, his only compensation was a $58,500 stock award he received as a director.
Fischel already has led a major turnaround since arriving four years ago, when Stereotaxis' market capitalization was just $14 million. He has paid off debt and revitalized development of the company's robotic heart surgery system, which received clearance last year from the Food and Drug Administration.
In Thursday's earnings report, Stereotaxis reported a $1.2 million loss for the fourth quarter but predicted "robust double-digit revenue growth" this year.